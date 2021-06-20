Charlie Strong Says Tim Tebow Is Doing A ‘Good Job’ Of ‘Embracing’ His Situation With The Jaguars

Tim Tebow is fitting in well with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tebow joined the team as a tight end after spending several years out of the NFL, and Jaguars assistant Charlie Strong thinks he’s soaking it all up very well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Strong recently told the media the following about Tebow, according to The Spun:

When you look at teams and when you just look at just the following — because whenever you say Tim Tebow, you know that you’re going to have just a truly mass following from the media to even just fans out there, want to know how he’s doing, and I think that he’s done a very good job of just handling himself and just embracing it…What you wonder a lot of times when you get a player like that who’s been away from it is, ‘How is he going to be accepted in the locker room?’ And I think the players have done just an unbelievable job of just taking him in.

While we still have no idea if Tebow is a lock or not to make the roster, it’s clear that people in the building seem to love him.

All we hear from the coaches and players around him is praise and good stuff. I don’t know if that’s enough to make him a lock for the team, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.

I will say this: Tim Tebow has caught every ball thrown his way and doesn't have any drops today

As I’ve said many times, I hope like hell that Tebow makes the final roster. The NFL is simply more entertaining whenever Tebow is involved, and that’s a fact.

Plus, it’ll just be a big bonus that his presence causes the woke mob to melt down.

Keep checking back for the latest Tebow updates as we have them. We’re all pulling for him!