Meghan McCain Blasts Biden’s Stance On Abortion: ‘I’m Personally Opposed To Murder, But If You Want To Murder A Little Bit, It’s Fine’

Meghan McCain blasted President Joe Biden’s stance on abortion during Monday’s broadcast of “The View,” saying she didn’t understand his argument.

McCain joined her co-hosts in responding to efforts to deny Biden communion over his stance on the issue, which the Catholic Church has long opposed, and she noted that the move was far from unprecedented. (RELATED: ‘This Is How People Get Red-Pilled’: Meghan McCain Flames Media For Attacking Marjorie Taylor Greene, Running Cover For The Squad)

WATCH:

Whoopi Goldberg began by asking whether it was purely a political issue: “Why do you think they are targeting him specifically on this matter, Sunny?”

Sunny Hostin said she did believe it was purely political, arguing that otherwise former House Speaker Newt Gingrich should have been denied communion when he was divorced and former Attorney General William Barr should be denied because he supported the death penalty.

“How about me? I’m a devout Catholic, and I went through infertility, and conceived my children through IVF. Should I not receive communion?” Hostin continued. “Hopefully this is much ado about nothing, but I remain very, very disappointed in the Catholic Church getting involved in something like this.”

McCain jumped in then, noting that Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had faced a similar situation over the same issue. “It’s not politically unprecedented. When it comes to the separation of church and state, the onus is on the government, not the church,” she said.

“If you’re a devout Catholic, as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you, and President Biden had been supportive of the Hyde Amendment up until 2019 when he decided to run for president, and the Hyde Amendment means the government would provide federal funding for abortion, or wouldn’t, and now he is for it,” McCain continued, noting that was a major shift for Biden.

McCain went on to explain that she believed abortion was murder and saw federal funding for abortions as a red line for herself and for a lot of people who were pro-life.

“So he has to choose — his official stance by the way is he’s politically — personally opposed to abortion, but doesn’t feel he has the right to impose this view on the rest of the country, and it just — for someone who claims to be pro-life, I never understand this argument,” McCain added. “‘I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine because it’s not my problem.’ It doesn’t register with me.”

She said that it was the Church’s decision allow communion or not in that case.

“He’s going to have to ultimately talk to his creator when the time comes as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his — with his personal faith, and I believe that he’s doing grave spiritual harm to himself and harm to this country.”