Jameis Winston’s Latest Workout Video Is Laugh-Out-Loud Funny

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a bizarre workout routine.

In a video tweeted by @LogansTwitty, the former first overall pick out of Florida State was going through a workout with a trainer, and it needs to be seen to be believed.

It resembles something more out of what you'd expect to see from a boxer than an NFL quarterback. Give it a watch below.

It resembles something more out of what you’d expect to see from a boxer than an NFL quarterback. Give it a watch below.

Jameis Winston and his trainer Otis Leverette amping up his workouts with training camp right around the corner in a month. #Noles #Saints pic.twitter.com/cM2y0TiGnJ — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) June 22, 2021

Seriously, what the hell did we all just watch? What was Winston doing in that workout? How is running around some tackling dummies and getting hit with a boxing pad going to help Winston throw a football down the field?

How is it going to help him from turning it over, which is a problem he has consistently struggled with?

I’m not a QB coach, but I have to imagine there are some better workouts than this one that Winston could be doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jameis Winston (@jaboowins)

Having said all of that, you have to admit that Winston is at least remaining consistent when it comes to his workouts.

That dude has always had some bizarre habits when it comes to getting ready for the season.

We’ll see if his unique routine pays off enough for him to be the starting quarterback for the Saints over Taysom Hill!