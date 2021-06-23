Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Wastes His Time Making Trick Throws Instead Of Focusing On Winning

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy thinks wasting his time with trick throws is how you win football games in the Big 10.

The freshman passer for Jim Harbaugh’s squad, who might push for the starting job right away, has gone viral thanks to a Twitter video of him spinning around while making a throw. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch this joke of a stunt below.

This right here more or less sums up why Michigan’s football team has become a punchline. McCarthy is supposed to be the future in Ann Arbor, and he’s out here acting like he’s filming YouTube trick shot videos.

You think the guys at Ohio State are wasting their time doing this garbage or do you think they’re focused on national titles? The answer is the latter.

You think Paul Chryst and Graham Mertz are in Madison trying to go viral with stupid stunts or are they focusing on winning games at the highest level of college football? I don’t even need to tell you the answer.

Apparently, all the kids in Ann Arbor care about is clout. This is why nobody takes Harbaugh and his program seriously.

Some of us are focused on dominating. He’s players aren’t focused on that at all. They just want to be viral stars.

Good luck to all the Michigan fans out there! You’re going to need it.