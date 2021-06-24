Tom Brady And James Corden Belt Out ‘Hamilton’ — Brady Says He’ll Retire If They Can Co-Star In Musical

Tom Brady said that he’ll retire from football tomorrow if he and TV host James Corden can co-star in the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

In the clip posted Thursday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneer QB on Instagram, Brady appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and the two men did their best duet to the song “Alexander Hamilton” from the hit musical. (RELATED: Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes Show Respect For Each Other In Chat After Super Bowl LV)

“If they let me and @j_corden co-star in Hamilton I’ll retire tomorrow. May need a teleprompter at times,” the Bucs star captioned his post. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Warning, it is clear the Super Bowl-wining quarterback picked the right career path.

I have to admit, I had to listen to the beginning of the video a few times to figure out what the two were singing/rapping.

The NFL star and the late-night host seemed to get into a bit of a groove when they got to the following part:

“Well, the word got around, they said, this kid is insane, man

Took up a collection just to send him to the mainland

Get your education, don’t forget from whence you came

And the world is gonna know your name

What’s your name, man?”

“This is my favorite hobby,” the former New England Patriots QB shared said when Corden asked if the superstar enjoyed golf, the “Today” show noted

At one point, Brady talked about still playing football at his age, NFL.com noted.

“It’s hard to walk away from something that you still feel like you can do and you want to do,” Tom replied. “So it’s not about proving it to others what you can do, it’s more about proving it to yourself. And I still feel like even though I’ll be 44 this year, I still have a chance to still prove it to myself that I can still do it at 44, because I really worked to a point where I can still do it at this age.”