Urban Meyer Discusses Tim Tebow’s Future, Doesn’t Inspire A Ton Of Optimism

It sounds like Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is very aware of the fact Tim Tebow might not be on the team by the start of week one.

The Jaguars sent shockwaves through the NFL when they signed the Florida Heisman winner as a tight end, and tons of fans are holding out hope that he makes a successful return to the league. However, some recent comments from his head coach don’t paint the most optimistic picture. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer told USA Today the following about Tebow making the final 53-man roster and potentially playing in a regular season game:

That’s new to me. That’s the reality of the NFL that you have 90 players [in training camp]. So to me, he’s one of 90. He’s a guy that’s — you know, what’s the difference between him and the other 40 guys trying to make the team? To me it’s all the same. This is their livelihood. This is a job. This is a way to make a living. And the reality is that a good percentage of your roster’s gonna get cut or transition out of here.

You can listen to his full comments below.

These comments definitely don’t give me the sense that Tebow is a lock to make the final roster. In fact, I’d say they do the exact opposite.

Now, there’s the chance that Meyer is just playing his cards close to his chest, but I’m also not feeling that vibe.

It almost seems like he’s preparing fans to start mentally preparing for the inevitable, which might be Tebow getting cut loose.

I will say this: Tim Tebow has caught every ball thrown his way and doesn’t have any drops today#Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) June 14, 2021

Hopefully, I’m wrong because I’d love to see Tebow see some more NFL action, but I’m now longer betting on it happening.