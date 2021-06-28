Cardi B Shares Life-Changing News She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Cardi B definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out of stage at the BET Awards and announced she was expecting her second child.

The 28-year-old rapper showed off her baby bump in a sheer black and metallic outfit as she rocked out next to her husband Offset’s group Migos and shared with the world that the two were expecting their second child together, Hola!.com reported in a piece published Monday.(RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

WATCH:

Around the same time, the “WAP” hitmaker posted a risque photo on Instagram sharing the news she was pregnant, showing off her baby bump. She captioned it, “#2! @offsetyrn.” It can be seen here.

The superstar rapper later told TMZ the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Kulture, is excited to be a big sister.(RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

Last fall, the “Up” hitmaker made headlines when she announced the two had reconciled a month after she filed for divorce. The two secretly tied the knot in 2017.

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bi—,” Cardi B shared in an Instagram video at the time. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine.

“You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media?” she added. “That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man. So when people be saying I be doing sh– for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bi—.”

The rapper continued and explained her feelings about her husband are all over the place, “one day” she’s happy, “the next day” she wants to “beat a n—a up….” because she starts missing him.