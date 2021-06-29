Trump Says Herschel Walker Will Enter Georgia Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump said football legend Herschel Walker told him that he would run for Georgia’s Senate seat in 2022 on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show Tuesday.

“He told me he’s going to, and I think he will,” Trump said on the show. “I had dinner with him a week ago. He’s a great guy. He’s a patriot. He’s a very loyal person. They love him in Georgia.”

“He was the greatest running back in the history of the state,” Trump said. “He is one of the best in the history of the country.”

“I think he’d win,” he added. “I think it would be very, very hard to beat Herschel. Beating him would be very tough. And I think he’s going to run.”

Trump had previously encouraged Walker to enter the race in a statement released in March. “Wouldn’t it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia? He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!” he wrote.

Walker would face off against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January. Warnock’s win made him the first black senator to represent the state of Georgia. (RELATED: Herschel Walker Says ‘Every Day’ He Finds ‘Someone’ Trying To Get Him To Change His Mind About Voting For Trump)

Multiple Republicans are waiting to decide whether to launch their own bids until Walker makes an official announcement, including former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost the seat to Warnock, and Rep. Buddy Carter, according to the Associated Press.

“I guess my hope is that if Herschel does it, he decides to do it sooner than later,” Eric Tanenblatt, a top national Republican fundraiser and a principal at the law firm Dentons, told the AP. “You have people waiting to jump on board, but it almost becomes a little too late.”

