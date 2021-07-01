Trevor Bauer Accused Of Choking A Woman Unconscious And ‘Penetrating Her Anally’

More details have surfaced on the allegations against Trevor Bauer, and they’re incredibly graphic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has been accused of assaulting an unnamed woman, and is currently under investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed and his agent has claimed that text messages exist proving his innocence. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer’s attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

In court documents obtained by ESPN, the woman outlines her allegations against the MLB star and they’re incredibly disturbing.

ESPN wrote the following details about the unnamed woman’s allegations against Bauer:

She said that the first time she and Bauer met, he used her hair to choke her unconscious. When she awoke, she said, he was penetrating her anally. About three weeks after their first meeting at his home in Pasadena, California, she agreed to return. In that meeting, she said, he punched her in the face, vagina and buttocks and left her with what doctors called ‘significant head and facial trauma.’ ‘I agreed to have consensual sex,’ the woman said in a declaration given under the penalty of perjury. ‘However I did not agree or consent to what he did next. I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.’

As I always say, Bauer has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, and I can’t stress enough that these are just allegations right now.

He hasn’t been charged with anything.

The woman who obtained a restraining order against Trevor Bauer alleged that he strangled her unconscious and left her with injuries that required hospitalization. Bauer’s side provided texts in which she asked him to “choke me out.” With @JeffPassan …https://t.co/OmKOYQiV32 — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 1, 2021

Having said that, these allegations are incredibly disturbing and serious if they’re true. They’re absolutely horrifying if true.

Despite the fact that Bauer hasn’t been charged with anything, you have to wonder if the MLB plans on stepping in and taking him off the field for the foreseeable future.

If this was the NFL, there’s a high chance he’d already be on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Let’s hope the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and find out the truth. The whole situation is incredibly serious.