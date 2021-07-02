Report: Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer On Administrative Leave Following Assault Accusation

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer is reportedly out on paid administrative leave by the league following an assault accusation.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly placed Bauer on paid leave for 7 days while the league investigates claims of sexual assault brought by an unnamed woman against the NL Cy Young award winner, TMZ reported in a piece published Friday.

Dodgers star Trevor Bauer placed on paid administrative leave amid assault allegations. https://t.co/xPmBExhuj6 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) July 2, 2021

The 21-year-old woman claimed on multiple occasions Bauer reportedly had consensual sex with her that allegedly turned violent, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

The woman who obtained a restraining order against Trevor Bauer alleged that he strangled her unconscious and left her with injuries that required hospitalization. Bauer’s side provided texts in which she asked him to “choke me out.” With @JeffPassan …https://t.co/OmKOYQiV32 — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 1, 2021

In one case, the MLB player allegedly choked her to the point of losing consciousness and then had non-consensual anal sex with her. (RELATED: REPORT: Trevor Bauer Is Under Investigation For Assault, His Agent Says Text Messages Prove He’s Innocent)

The accuser claimed the Dodgers’ star “wrapped” her hair around her neck and “choked” her to the point she allegedly said she lost consciousness.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer’s attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

Bauer has denied any wrong doing and representative’s for the baseball star said texts between the two of them have been turned into the Pasadena Police Department investigating the allegations.

A hearing is scheduled for July 23.