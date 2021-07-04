‘Yellowstone’ Releases Awesome Fourth Of July Video

“Yellowstone” released an incredible video Sunday celebrating the Fourth of July.

The incredibly popular Paramount Network show released a video featuring plenty of explosions and fire from different episodes to celebrate Independence Day. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. Fans of “Yellowstone” are going to love it.

Fireworks, but make it Yellowstone. ????

Day two of the 4th of July Every Episode Celebration marathon starts TODAY at 12pm ET on @ParamountNet. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ySLf4v6nsz — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 4, 2021

It’s the Fourth of July, we’re all ready to have a hell of a day and that post from “Yellowstone” was pure freedom in video form.

I’m ready to run through a wall right now for Independence Day.

Also, you have to love how “Yellowstone” is always on top of its game when it comes to videos celebrating different holidays.

The show’s Christmas video is an all-time great.

Now, we sit and wait for season four to start at some point in the fall. I think I speak for pretty much everyone when I say that I can’t wait.

Make sure to check back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them, and make sure to have a great day!