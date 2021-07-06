15-Year-Old Dies Jumping Out Of A Car While Arguing With Mom

A 15-year-old girl jumped to her death out of a moving car Monday evening during an argument with her mom on a Texas freeway, The Daily Mail reported.

At approximately 8 p.m. at 16827 North Freeway, the teenager opened the car door as the vehicle was moving and jumped from the passenger seat, according to The Daily Mail. (RELATED: REPORT: Antonio Brown Being Sued For $30,000 By Moving-Truck Driver Following Altercation)

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said another vehicle likely struck the teenager and then fled the scene, although deputies cannot find a witness, The Daily Mail reported.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a scene at 16827 North Freeway. Preliminary info: a teen female (possibly 15) was having a disturbance w her mother when she jumped out of a moving car. The teen was struck by an unknown car the fled the scene. Teen was pronounced deceased on scene. pic.twitter.com/utlQ5khzvX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2021

“She was struck by a different vehicle that did not stop,” Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland said, according to The New York Post. “A lot of folks were very traumatized with what happened.”

Another motorist driving behind the mother told investigators they swerved to avoid hitting the teenager who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Daily Mail.

The southbound I-45 lanes closed at FM 1960 while deputies worked at the scene, KHOU 11 reported. The lanes reopened for Tuesday morning rush hour.

According to The New York Post, the girl’s mother is cooperating with investigators.