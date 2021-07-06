Protestor Shoots Olympic Torch With Water Gun In Japan

Police arrested a 53-year-old woman in Japan after she allegedly tried shooting liquid from a water gun at a runner holding the Olympic torch during the relay’s last leg Sunday, The Mainichi reported.

Mito Police Station officers arrested Kayoko Takahashi, an unemployed resident, at the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after shooting liquid from a water gun at an Olympic torch runner in Senba Park in the Ibaraki Prefecture capital of Mito, according to The Mainichi. (RELATED: Olympic Official Dies After Reportedly Jumping In Front Of Subway As Games Near)

Takahashi had been shouting, “No Olympics. Stop the games,” and then launched the liquid at a 77-year-old man, according to The Mainichi.

Woman in east Japan accused of trying to fire water gun at Olympic torch https://t.co/UbGwSWXRao — — The Mainichi (Japan Daily News) (@themainichi) July 6, 2021

A video posted by NBC shows Takahashi shouting in Japanese, “Extinguish the torch fire. I’m against the Tokyo Olympics!”

Takahasi admitted to the allegations, The Mainichi reported.

The act obstructed the torch relay and security officers restrained Takahashi at the scene, police said, according to The Mainichi. Police officials and sources told The Mainichi that the runner anchored the relay and was about to finish when it happened. No other delays arose from the confrontation, according to the Mainichi.

The Olympics start Friday, occur from Friday, July 23 to Sunday, August 8 in Tokyo.