Phoenix Suns Win Game One Of The NBA Finals 118-105 Over The Bucks

The Phoenix Suns won game one of the NBA Finals 118-105 Tuesday night over the Bucks.

Even with Giannis on the floor for Milwaukee, the Bucks were still no match for Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who combined for 59 points in the victory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the series started, I predicted that the Suns would win in five games. I think the Bucks will likely steal a win, but I have no confidence they can win the entire series.

Judging from how Milwaukee clearly has no answers for Booker or Paul, a sweep is very possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

Honestly, I’m not sure how anyone could be cheering against the Suns unless you’re a Milwaukee fan. Chris Paul hunting for his first title is a great storyline, and Devin Booker has become one of the biggest stars in the league.

The Suns have come out of nowhere to be one of the best stories in all of sports. Now, they’re three more wins away from winning the championship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoenix Suns (@suns)

Tune in Thursday night at 9:00 EST on ABC for game two. If the Suns manage to get up 2-0, then they’re really going to be rolling.