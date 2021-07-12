Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘Hit & Run’

Netflix’s new series “Hit & Run” looks very interesting.

The plot of the series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “In this new action thriller, the life of a happily married man (Lior Raz) is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers. With the help of an ex-lover (Sanaa Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting to you? Just wait until you see the trailer. It’s awesome.

I can only speak for myself, but I think “Hit & Run” looks electric. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great thriller or mystery, and we all know Netflix cranks home run after home run when it comes to serious content.

Look no further than “Ozark” for proof of that fact.

Now, they’re bringing us a series about a man whose wife with sinister secrets has apparently been killed. It sounds like an epic journey, and I have a feeling most of you agree.

You can check out “Hit & Run” starting August 6. It definitely looks like it’ll be worth checking out on Netflix.