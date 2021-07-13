REPORT: Robert Griffin III Is Nearing A Deal With ESPN

Robert Griffin III is reportedly nearing a deal with ESPN.

According to Outkick, the Baylor Heisman winner is close to signing a deal to be a college football analyst for the network.

It was previously reported that RGIII was generating serious interest from ESPN and Fox for a TV job. Now, it looks like he’s made a decision.

With RGIII’s football future up in the air, getting a job with ESPN is a great decision. For as much as I knock the network for doing stupid stuff, it’s still the biggest sports network in the game.

RGIII is a Heisman winner and former second overall pick. The man knows his football and he’s incredibly charismatic.

I have no doubt at all that he’s going to be great on TV.

Plus, we all know there’s a premium these days on former QBs getting into the broadcast game. Tony Romo changed things forever when he blew up in popularity.

I can’t wait to see how he does! I have no doubt he’s going to be outstanding.