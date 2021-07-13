REPORT: Robert Griffin III Is Nearing A Deal With ESPN

Robert Griffin III is reportedly nearing a deal with ESPN.
According to Outkick, the Baylor Heisman winner is close to signing a deal to be a college football analyst for the network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Sources tell @OutKick that Robert Griffin III is close to signing with ESPN:https://t.co/DakB0dPktY
— Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) July 12, 2021
It was previously reported that RGIII was generating serious interest from ESPN and Fox for a TV job. Now, it looks like he’s made a decision.
Remember Heisman Winner RGIII? He’s Reportedly Drawing Major TV Interest From These Two Networks https://t.co/JWAWlF86k7
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 11, 2021
With RGIII’s football future up in the air, getting a job with ESPN is a great decision. For as much as I knock the network for doing stupid stuff, it’s still the biggest sports network in the game.
RGIII is a Heisman winner and former second overall pick. The man knows his football and he’s incredibly charismatic.
I have no doubt at all that he’s going to be great on TV.
View this post on Instagram
Plus, we all know there’s a premium these days on former QBs getting into the broadcast game. Tony Romo changed things forever when he blew up in popularity.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t wait to see how he does! I have no doubt he’s going to be outstanding.