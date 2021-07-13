The Tampa Bay Lightning Dent The Stanley Cup During Their Celebration

The Tampa Bay Lightning partied so hard that they dented the Stanley Cup.

The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games to win their second straight Stanley Cup, and the boys are raging!

How much are they raging? Well, in a photo tweeted by The Action Network, the Stanley Cup was clearly dented at some point during the team’s championship celebration.

Check it out below.

The Tampa Bay Lightning partied so hard they dented the Stanley Cup pic.twitter.com/CdtT6H0lD9 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) July 12, 2021

You know you’re partying hard when you dent the Stanley Cup. That’s a very solid sign that things are cranked up to 100.

How do you even manage to do something like that? I have to imagine that someone dropped it while partying a shade too hard.

Hockey players party harder than any other athletes out there, and that’s just a fact. In order to be a great hockey player, you have to have a few screws loose. Having a few screws loose generally leads to partying harder than the average person.

The @stanleycup is on the move pic.twitter.com/2ZYTNiA0lw — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 12, 2021

As we can see from the Stanley Cup being dented, the Lightning aren’t holding back at all. Props to them for having themselves a day, and let’s hope the Stanley Cup gets fixed!