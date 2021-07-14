The ESPY Awards Get Record Low TV Ratings

The TV ratings for the ESPY Awards absolutely tanked.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the award show put together by ESPN and ABC averaged only 1.1 million viewers this past Saturday on the latter network. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how bad is that atrocious number? It’s the least viewed ESPY Awards in the history of the event, according to Outkick.

Bro the Espys have no chill on Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/hlycxGstyS — (@thehurryupnba) July 11, 2021

Furthermore, the ratings since Caitlyn Jenner won an ESPY are truly shocking. The show in 2015 had 7.7 million viewers.

That means ratings are down more than 85% since ESPN went mega-woke by awarding Jenner the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

In life, you get what you deserve and ESPN and ABC have torched their relationships with viewers ever since going woke, and the ratings reflect that fact.

Just like the NBA, when you go woke, you go broke. It’s that simple, and the ESPY Awards getting absolutely horrific ratings is proof of that fact.

Sports fans want to watch content that is focused on sports. We don’t want to be lectured by millions or be told how much of a hero ESPN thinks Caitlyn Jenner is.

That’s not what anyone wants to see, and when you abandon the interests of viewers, your ratings plummet.

Will people ever learn? Only time will tell, but it’s not looking great.