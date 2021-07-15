Iowa State Football Coach Matt Campbell Explains Why He Refuses To Take A Bigger Job

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell sounds very content with the Cyclones.

Campbell is seemingly tied to job openings every single offseason, and he was even reportedly offered a huge deal by the Detroit Lions.

Yet, he seems very happy in Ames, and it doesn’t sound like that will change in the near future.

Matt Campbell comes in at #9 in our ranking of the top Power 5 coaches in CFB. @dennisdoddcbs thinks he should’ve taken the 8-year $68.5m offered by the Lions@TomFornelli didn’t even have Campbell in his top 15 Ferentz is #17 btw Full rankings here:https://t.co/1yG8irPKpd pic.twitter.com/pfkKWuUHuk — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) May 19, 2021

Campbell said the following Wednesday about why he’s remained at ISU, according to the Des Moines Register:

For me, I think very simply put, I didn’t get in this profession to be somebody. I got in this profession to do something. For me, I’ve always said, and I tell this to I think our, society, you’re either trying to be somebody else or you’re trying to do something. I think from my end, what I love about football is to teach. What I love about football is to coach. And what I love about creating a culture where young people feel confident and safe to show up every day and work to become the best version of themselves, where coaches get to show up every day and work to become the best version of themselves, that’s what I love.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Campbell is one of the best coaches in all of college football, and the Cyclones have to do whatever is necessary to keep him.

Historically speaking, ISU isn’t very good at football. That’s just a fact. It might trigger some of you reading this, but it’s the truth.

However, the perception around ISU has changed with Campbell running the show. They’ve been very solid under his leadership and they’re only getting better.

In 2020, the Cyclones were one of the best teams in America. As we head into the 2021 season, it looks like they’re primed and ready for another huge year.

Given the lack of great coaches in college football, when you find a star, you keep him at all costs. That’s what Iowa State has successfully done so far, and it doesn’t look like he has any interest in leaving.

As long as Campbell is running the show in Ames, fans of the Cyclones should feel very comfortable.