Netflix Releases A Special Clip From Season 2 Of ‘Outer Banks’

Netflix gave fans of “Outer Banks” a big surprise Wednesday morning.

The streaming giant dropped a special clip from season two of the hit show, and I can promise that fans are going to love it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. There’s a big reveal, but I don’t want to spoil anything before you watch!

Well, it looks like it won’t take the gang long at all to find out that John B and Sarah are not only alive, but they’re together.

Season one ended with absolute chaos and carnage, and now it’s time to pick up right where we left off.

I’ve actually been cruising through season one so that I’m refreshed and ready to roll once July 30 gets here.

I honestly can’t wait for season two to start. Seeing as how all my other favorite shows are currently delayed, I’ll take anything I can get and “Outer Banks” should get the job done.

Is the show corny at times and is the dialogue less than outstanding? Sure, but it’s a grown-up version of “The Goonies.” A bunch of teenagers are trying to hunt for gold while fighting their enemies!

If that doesn’t get you interested, then you just don’t know engaging content when you see it.

Check out season two starting July 30!