Bill Maher Says America Is ‘Too Politically Correct’ And ‘Too Sensitive’

Bill Maher thinks America has become incredibly soft.

The famous comedian and "Real Time with Bill Maher" host is known for never being afraid to speak his mind, and he let people know during a recent interview that America is too easily offended these days.

“This country needs Vegas more than ever. It’s too politically correct. It’s too sensitive. It needs a place like this,” Maher said while doing an interview with ExtraTV in Las Vegas. You can listen to his full comments below.

I couldn’t agree more with Maher if I tried. He’s 100% correct, and he’s really become one of the biggest voices of reason in the country.

Cancel culture, political correctness and everyone being sensitive with their feelings has gone way too far. For example, Brandi Love being thrown out of a TPUSA event led to people on both sides going wild when it probably never should have happened in the first place.

Unfortunately, it seems like we’ve empowered people who love complaining. We’ve convinced people that if they’re offended, then they have every right in the world to try to cancel people.

In reality, nobody actually wants to live in a world like that. We want to live in a world where joking around is acceptable, off-color jokes don’t get you lined up against a wall and shot and people are allowed to live life.

