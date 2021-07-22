Editorial

Scott Frost Says Nebraska Has The Wrong Players If They Need Slogans To Be Motivated

Jul 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost finally said something I agree with.

While speaking to the media Thursday during Big Ten Media Days, the head coach of the Cornhuskers said that if his players need slogans to be motivated, then he has the wrong guys on his team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

I can’t believe words left Scott Frost’s mouth that I actually agree with. It’s a modern day miracle! Who could have ever seen this coming?

Of course, until Nebraska actually goes out there and wins some games, it’s all just talk from Scott Frost. It’s all just chatter.

He can get on the mic and try to be tough, but it won’t mean anything if Nebraska goes out and has a 4-8 or 5-7 season.

Fans like a coach who can talk the talk, but they really want a coach who can win. So far, Frost hasn’t even come close to proving he can do that.

 

Frost might figure it out this season, or maybe he won’t. Either way, the disaster in Lincoln will be entertaining to watch for as long as it lasts!