Scott Frost Says Nebraska Has The Wrong Players If They Need Slogans To Be Motivated

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost finally said something I agree with.

While speaking to the media Thursday during Big Ten Media Days, the head coach of the Cornhuskers said that if his players need slogans to be motivated, then he has the wrong guys on his team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

Don’t expect any team slogans from Scott Frost. “I played for a coach at Nebraska in Coach Osborne — he didn’t need all the sayings and slogans. He just taught us the right way to do things, and we went to work.” pic.twitter.com/UjXdJjCfHf — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) July 22, 2021

I can’t believe words left Scott Frost’s mouth that I actually agree with. It’s a modern day miracle! Who could have ever seen this coming?

One line take from Scott Frost: “If we need slogans to get players to play harder, I don’t have the right players.” — Greg Smith (@GregSmithHV) July 22, 2021

Of course, until Nebraska actually goes out there and wins some games, it’s all just talk from Scott Frost. It’s all just chatter.

He can get on the mic and try to be tough, but it won’t mean anything if Nebraska goes out and has a 4-8 or 5-7 season.

Fans like a coach who can talk the talk, but they really want a coach who can win. So far, Frost hasn’t even come close to proving he can do that.

Frost might figure it out this season, or maybe he won’t. Either way, the disaster in Lincoln will be entertaining to watch for as long as it lasts!