Editorial

REPORT: Davante Adams And The Packers End Contract Extension Negotiations

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 12: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores in a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 12, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Davante Adams and the Packers have reportedly ended extension talks.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides have broken off discussions with camp starting in a few days, and there are no plans to resume talks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans of the Packers should probably start worrying because things aren’t looking good.

So, Aaron Rodgers is openly feuding with the Packers and now arguably the second-best player on the team has ended extension talks.

Yeah, if you weren’t already worried, then you should be damn worried by now.

It’s amazing how quickly the Packers have seemingly fallen apart this offseason. They were a few plays away from the Super Bowl last season.

They lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. That feels like a lifetime ago. Now, they’re seemingly in freefall as the organization’s two best players have major issues.

Best of luck to all the Packers fans out there. It sounds like they’re going to need it!