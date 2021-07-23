REPORT: Davante Adams And The Packers End Contract Extension Negotiations

Davante Adams and the Packers have reportedly ended extension talks.

According to Ian Rapoport, the two sides have broken off discussions with camp starting in a few days, and there are no plans to resume talks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans of the Packers should probably start worrying because things aren’t looking good.

It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The #Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

So, Aaron Rodgers is openly feuding with the Packers and now arguably the second-best player on the team has ended extension talks.

Yeah, if you weren’t already worried, then you should be damn worried by now.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

It’s amazing how quickly the Packers have seemingly fallen apart this offseason. They were a few plays away from the Super Bowl last season.

They lost to the Buccaneers in the NFC championship game. That feels like a lifetime ago. Now, they’re seemingly in freefall as the organization’s two best players have major issues.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football. Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Best of luck to all the Packers fans out there. It sounds like they’re going to need it!