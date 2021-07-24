MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Aims Racially Charged Rant At Megyn Kelly, Calls Her ‘Snow White And The 7 Dumb Takes’

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross unloaded on journalist Megyn Kelly in a monologue replete with racial epithets.

Cross argued on Saturday’s broadcast of “The Cross Connection” that Kelly was attempting to “bulldoze her way back into relevance” by attacking women of color like tennis star Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. (RELATED: ‘From Cotton To Congress To Clown’: MSNBC Host Trashes Tim Scott, Says He’s ‘Thirsty For White Approval’)

WATCH:

Cross introduced her monologue by saying that, while she would normally address someone relevant, she had chosen to address Kelly instead.

“The 50-year-old bully is trying to bulldoze her way back into relevance,” Cross began, calling Kelly “the black face connoisseur who had to apologize for ridiculously asking why it was racist for white people to wear a black face for Halloween.”

Cross went on to lay out specifics, saying that in Osaka, Kelly had attacked someone who not even half her age but had “twice her intelligence.”

“When Osaka understandably blocked Kelly on Twitter, this woman said that Naomi just ‘didn’t like tough questions.’ Such insight from the land of the inconsequential,” Cross continued, sharing a clip of Kelly claiming that both Santa Claus and Jesus were white.

“To all you Karens watching at home, please make a list for your white Santa and pray to your white Jesus for a life, please,” Cross added, arguing that women of color were out making necessary changes and going on to accuse Kelly of specifically targeting black women.

“It’s no coincidence that Snow White and the Seven Dumb Takes she’s had recently overwhelmingly target black women,” Cross said, pointing to Kelly’s criticisms of The 1619 Project’s Nikole Hannah-Jones, Markle and Olympic hammer-thrower Gwen Berry, who Kelly suggested should be removed from the team for turning her back on the American flag during the national anthem.

“Kelly is really just trying to crawl her way back into social relevance and the hearts of Fox News viewers,” Cross concluded, saying that Kelly was using her attacks on black women to do that. “When it comes to us, sister, stop punching above your weight. You keep asking for smoke that you don’t want. You want to act like a high school mean girl and you’ll get treated that way. Sit down and be humble. Let the grown women speak. You’re not invited to this table. You don’t have the range.”