BMX Rider Connor Fields Suffers Terrifying Crash During The Olympics

Connor Fields (Credit: Screenshot/ Twitter Video https://twitter.com/officialspicyj2/status/1420943011547070469)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
BMX rider Connor Fields suffered a horrifying crash during the Olympics.

During the third semifinal run, Fields appeared to get clipped from behind while on his bike and he found himself in fractions of a second latter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the terrifying video below.

Following the scary situation, USA Cycling released a statement early Friday morning that Fields “is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation.”

Obviously, this is a very serious situation, and everyone in America is pulling for Fields to recover as quickly as possible.

As someone who has firsthand knowledge of how bad bike crashes can be, I can promise you they’re nothing to mess around with.

Let’s all hope Fields is back to 100% as quickly as possible. After this terrifying situation, I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.