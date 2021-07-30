BMX Rider Connor Fields Suffers Terrifying Crash During The Olympics

BMX rider Connor Fields suffered a horrifying crash during the Olympics.

During the third semifinal run, Fields appeared to get clipped from behind while on his bike and he found himself in fractions of a second latter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the terrifying video below.

BMX racing is brutal. Hope Connor Fields is alright 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QZCkvuk2eW — djspice (@officialspicyj2) July 30, 2021

Following the scary situation, USA Cycling released a statement early Friday morning that Fields “is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation.”

As most of you saw in today’s BMX race, @connorfields11 suffered from a crash in the third round of the semifinals. We can confirm that he is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation. He will remain in the hospital under observation. Thinking of you Connor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QdIEVJsoIy — USA Cycling (@usacycling) July 30, 2021

Obviously, this is a very serious situation, and everyone in America is pulling for Fields to recover as quickly as possible.

As someone who has firsthand knowledge of how bad bike crashes can be, I can promise you they’re nothing to mess around with.

Team USA’s Connor Fields, Olympic champion at Rio 2016, is “awake and awaiting further medical evaluation” following a crash in the semi-finals of the men’s BMX racing event at Tokyo 2020. — Olympics (@Olympics) July 30, 2021

Let’s all hope Fields is back to 100% as quickly as possible. After this terrifying situation, I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re keeping him in our thoughts and prayers.