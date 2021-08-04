Biden: ‘The Most Lethal Terrorist Threat’ Is ‘Domestic Terrorism Rooted In White Supremacy’

President Joe Biden called white supremacy “the most lethal terrorist threat” to the nation in a USA Today op-ed Tuesday commemorating the two-year anniversary of the deadly El Paso shooting.

“[Patrick Crusius] thought his hatred of immigrants could prove more powerful than the culture and vibrancy of the people of this community,” Biden wrote. “[Crusius] was wrong. Yet America’s intelligence community has confirmed what the people of El Paso know all too well: the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland in recent years has been domestic terrorism rooted in white supremacy.”

“We cannot ignore it. We must confront the spread of hate-fueled violence in every form,” he continued.

Crusius allegedly killed 23 people and injured more than a dozen people when he opened fire Aug. 3 at a Walmart in Texas. An arrest affidavit said Crusius allegedly said he was targeting Mexican people, CNN reported.

Biden has previously made similar comments, commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre on June 1 by noting that white supremacy is “the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” according to CNN. (RELATED: ‘It’s Getting Worse’: Daily Caller’s Vince Coglianese Calls Out Military, Government For Labeling Everything ‘Extremism’)

Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, reiterated the statement in June, saying white supremacy is the greatest “domestic violent extremist threat,” while unveiling the administration’s plan to address domestic terrorism.

AG Merrick Garland: “In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethically motivated violent extremists specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.”

pic.twitter.com/4JtruuMSv2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 15, 2021

“In the FBI’s view, the top domestic violent extremist threat comes from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists, specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race,” Garland said.