‘My Motherland Has Been Ravaged By Communism’: Mom Speaks Out Against CRT Before School Board President Rips Mic Away From Her

An Iranian mom spoke out against the dangers of teaching critical race theory (CRT) in her kids’ school during a July 26 school board meeting before the board’s president ripped the mic away from her while she was talking.

In the clip posted on YouTube, the Iranian immigrant and mom of three, Anita Edgarian, spoke in front of the West Chester school board in Pennsylvania. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. It starts at the :55 minute mark. (RELATED: ‘I Will Do Everything To Fight Critical Race Theory’: Caitlyn Jenner Says New Generation Shouldn’t Be Taught ‘Racism’)

“I grew up during revolution,” Edgarian said. “My motherland has been ravaged by communism and I left the Islamic country that was hunting us down.”

She blasted the school for dividing up parents by placing anti-CRT attendees on one side of the building and pro-CRT ones on the other, calling it a “nightmare.”

WATCH:

Edgarian said she sends her kids to school to study math, literature and history, not CRT, as she accused the district’s superintendent, Jim Scanlon, of bringing “division” into the community.

The school board president, Chris McCune, then said her time was up.

“No, no,” she replied.

“Yes, you are,” he responded.

The board president then left his seat, approached Edgarian at the podium while she was asking the board if they were “teaching CRT to our teachers” and grabbed the microphone from her.

Near the end of the clip, we see a police officer step in.

Now there are calls for McCune to resign, with some calling his actions “reprehensible” and suggesting he was trying to intimidate Edgarian, National Review reported. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Sends Warning To Heads Of Schools Shoving ‘Critical Race Theory Down The Throats Of Their Students’)

Edgarian has since appeared on “Fox and Friends” and told Ainsley Earhardt she didn’t think “that he liked the fact that” she was “saying, ‘Why the division?'”

She explained that she has friends on both sides of the CRT aisle and worries this kind of teaching will tell them they can’t talk to people with whom they might disagree with politically.

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue the goal of “Anti-racism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.