‘I Will Do Everything To Fight Critical Race Theory’: Caitlyn Jenner Says New Generation Shouldn’t Be Taught ‘Racism’

Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on the fight between parents and schools over Critical Race Theory (CRT) and said the new generation shouldn’t be taught “racism.”

“If I become governor, I will do everything to fight critical race theory being taught to our children,” the California gubernatorial candidate shared on Fox News’ “The Faulkner Focus.” The clip was posted on Jenner’s Instagram account Wednesday. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Caitlyn Jenner Said Every Trans Person Should Have An Opportunity To Compete In Sports)

The retired Olympic gold medalist talked about how the “upcoming generation” is the most “open-minded” and shouldn’t be set back. (RELATED: ‘Ignorant A-Hole’: Jimmy Kimmel Rails Against Caitlyn Jenner Following Hannity Interview On CA Homeless Population)

“We don’t need to set them back and try to teach them racism,” Jenner said. “And so I am totally 100 percent against that.” (RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Officially Files Paperwork To Run For California Governor)

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue the goal of “Anti-racism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The reality star then shared with Fox News about why she was running for governor.

“I’m running for governor because I’m standing up,” Caitlyn said. “I don’t like what’s happening in our state. It’s been horrible — the decline of our state.”

Faulkner also asked if Jenner had thought about running for president. The former Olympian skirted the answer and just said she thinks the Republican party needs to be more “inclusive.”

“I’m a proud Republican, but I’m an inclusive Republican,” the celebrity shared. “I think that’s what the Republican party is missing. I don’t want to be put in that little box, ‘you’re a Republican.'”