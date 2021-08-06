EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Bob Gibbs Asks Republicans To Consider Impeachment Against Biden Over Eviction Moratorium, Border Crisis

Republican Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs sent a letter to House GOP leadership and the entire conference Friday urging serious consideration on articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his CDC eviction moratorium and failure to handle the crisis at the border.

The letter, which was first obtained by the Daily Caller, calls on Republicans to consider impeaching Biden over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s eviction moratorium targeting only areas with “heightened” levels of community transmission and Biden’s handling of the border crisis, mentioning the surge of migrants who continue to enter the U.S. illegally who could have COVID-19.

In the letter, Gibbs said Biden “continues to disregard his constitutional duties and boundaries” and asked his Republican colleagues to consider “a sober, evidence-based discussion regarding impeachment.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Wednesday that Biden is “confident” his administration’s eviction moratorium is legal, despite him and other White House officials saying that might not be the case Monday.

“The rule of law, the separation of powers, and the limitations of executive authority are not just talking points conservatives and Republicans use on the campaign trail. When we see clear violations of the oath entrusted in elected officials, it is time to consider our constitutional duties. We cannot have a repeat of the DACA debacle, in which an unconstitutional order metastasized into acceptable administrative policy,” Gibbs told the Daily Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: ‘Not The Answer’: Landlords Slam Biden’s Eviction Moratorium Extension, Ask Federal Court To Intervene)

“The President is derelict in his duty, having repeatedly said he lacks the authority to extend the CDC’s eviction moratorium, then extending it anyway. His actions on the border represent a negligence in keeping America secure. We need to cut this off at the pass now, and show we will not stand for clearly unconstitutional actions,” Gibbs added. (RELATED: ‘Almost Certainly Illegal’: Washington Post Editorial Board Slams Biden Eviction Moratorium)

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the CDC’s earlier extension of the eviction moratorium to July 31 could stand. However, ruled it could not be extended further without confirmation from Congress in the form of new legislation.