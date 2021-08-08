Cowboys And Rams Players Brawl During Scrimmage

The Cowboys and Rams brawled during their Saturday scrimmage.

Tensions were high between the two squads and tempers boiled over when an all-out brawl started. You can watch the insane chaos unfold below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Teams scrimmaging during the weeks leading up the season isn’t uncommon at all. It happens all the time.

What is uncommon is that scrimmages turn into gigantic brawl sessions. That doesn’t happen very often and for obvious reasons.

It’s the preseason. The last thing guys want to do is get hurt fighting during the preseason.

Yet, both sides still decided it was a good idea to throw some punches. I would be livid if I was the GM or head coach of either team.

Aaron Donald did not like being blocked by Connor Williams and started the first dust up of the practices between the Cowboys and Rams. pic.twitter.com/sGz6KfcukS — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 7, 2021

Make much smarter decisions, folks. Getting into a huge fight during a scrimmage just isn’t worth it.