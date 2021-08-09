Trevor Lawrence Makes Outrageous Throw In Practice

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made an insane throw during practice Sunday.

The first overall pick in the draft is a lock to win the starting job for the Jags, and the throw he made Sunday is a good indication of why. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Clemson star rolled out to his right, turned back across the field and unleashed an absolute bomb over the defense.

Watch the insane throw below.

For those of you who don’t know, Lawrence is only 21 years old. He’s barely old enough to buy a beer, but he’s out here slinging the football around like it’s a video game.

It’s hard to overstate the kind of arm strength you need in order to make a toss like he did there. He threw it across the field like it was nothing and hit a guy in stride.

If this is what Lawrence is doing in early August, then he should be more than ready to roll once September gets here. It’s going to be a ton of fun to see what the young phenom can do in real game action.