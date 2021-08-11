Dennis Schroder Agrees To A $5.9M Contract With The Celtics After Turning Down $84 Million From The Lakers

Dennis Schroder has agreed to a deal with the Boston Celtics.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the talented former Los Angeles Lakers guard has agreed to a one-year deal with the Celtics worth $5.9 million.

Breaking: Dennis Schroder has agreed to a one-year, $5.9M deal with the Celtics, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/v595NX1NX8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 10, 2021

Why is the fact he’s only being paid $5.9 million for next season important? Well, Schroder decided to bet on himself in March and declined an $84 million extension with the Lakers.

Yes, you read that correctly. Schroder went from possibly earning $84 million over four years to only earning $5.9 million.

Report: Dennis Schroder believed to be in ‘state of shock’ about rejecting Lakers’ $84 million offer https://t.co/cQ6HfOxxbn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 10, 2021

In terms of all-time bag fumbles, I’m not sure how this isn’t right near the top of the list. It might honestly be the worst.

He went from potentially getting $84 million guaranteed to not even making $6 million. That’s a $78.1 million drop!

Dennis Schroder: Rejects 4 year, $84M from Lakers Offered 1 year, $5.9M from Celtics pic.twitter.com/yVzrKLG8KC — DraftKings (@DraftKings) August 10, 2021

I don’t even know what I would do if I went from potentially earning $84 million to earning only $5.9 million. Granted, he’s going to be able to eat, but damn, it must hurt.

Best of luck to Schroder down the road. After fumbling the bag to the tune of $78.1 million, he’s going to need it.