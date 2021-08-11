Editorial

Nate Burleson Named Co-Host Of ‘CBS This Morning’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 31: Nate Burleson attends SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIII Radio Row on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Former NFL star Nate Burleson has landed a major TV job.

After starring as a receiver in the NFL and on TV on the NFL Network, CBS announced Wednesday morning that the former Lions player is now a co-host of “CBS This Morning.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is awesome to see for Burleson. He was an outstanding talent on the field for the Lions and other teams and he’s been amazing on “Good Morning Football.”

I’d argue that he’s even more talented on TV than he was on the football field, and he was a damn good receiver.

He’s charismatic, speaks incredibly well, is very smart, brings an infectious level of joy to viewers’ screens and is just a ton of fun to watch.

Now, he’ll co-host one of the most important shows in the country. It’s safe to say he’s come a long way from catching passes on Sundays.

Props to Burleson for getting the awesome gig. He’s done more than enough to deserve it.