Nate Burleson Named Co-Host Of ‘CBS This Morning’

Former NFL star Nate Burleson has landed a major TV job.
After starring as a receiver in the NFL and on TV on the NFL Network, CBS announced Wednesday morning that the former Lions player is now a co-host of “CBS This Morning.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
JUST ANNOUNCED: @NateBurleson has been named co-host of @CBSThisMorning, joining @GayleKing and @TonyDokoupil at the table beginning in September. https://t.co/iGL2pE7gmA
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 11, 2021
This is awesome to see for Burleson. He was an outstanding talent on the field for the Lions and other teams and he’s been amazing on “Good Morning Football.”
I’d argue that he’s even more talented on TV than he was on the football field, and he was a damn good receiver.
It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later.
So proud of our guy @nateburleson. pic.twitter.com/tgBBAauKCf
— GMFB (@gmfb) August 11, 2021
He’s charismatic, speaks incredibly well, is very smart, brings an infectious level of joy to viewers’ screens and is just a ton of fun to watch.
Now, he’ll co-host one of the most important shows in the country. It’s safe to say he’s come a long way from catching passes on Sundays.
Props to Burleson for getting the awesome gig. He’s done more than enough to deserve it.