‘We Will Defeat It’ — Pelosi Says She Has Her ‘Own Operation’ To Make Sure Gavin Newsom Is Not Recalled Ahead Of California Vote

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she has a plan to defeat the recall effort against Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, referring to it as “[her] own operation.”

“We respect it,” Pelosi said Thursday of the recall effort to oust Newsom, “But we do not like it, and we will defeat it,” Fox News reported. “I want everybody to get out the vote,” Pelosi added. “I have my own operation working to get out the vote [and] making calls to defeat the recall of our governor.”

On Tuesday, Pelosi appeared at a press conference in San Francisco for the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan and was asked to comment on the recall election scheduled for Sep. 14. (RELATED: Pelosi Calls Newsom ‘A Great Governor,’ Says Recall Election Is ‘Not Good For Children Or Other Living Things’)

“He’s been a great governor, and I’d like to see this, shall we say, nuisance — but it’s part of what you can do, so we respect that — but we have to also get out the vote,” Pelosi said. “Reject the recall. It’s not good for you. It’s not good for children and other living things,” she added, mentioning Newsom’s “breakthrough” policies, like free school meals. (RELATED: 54% Of Hispanic Voters In California Say They Would Vote To Recall Newsom)

There are 46 candidates in the recall race, Fox News reported. Some of the Republicans running include conservative radio host Larry Elder, former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and businessman John Cox.