OJ Simpson Says Anti-Mask Parents Put Up A Better Fight Than The Afghan Army Against The Taliban

O.J. Simpson said anti-mask parents in Texas and Florida put up a better fight that the Afghan Army had against the Taliban.

“This morning all the the news is about to return of COVID and the Taliban,” the former National Football League star shared in a clip he posted Monday on Twitter.

“It’s like Vietnam this Afghanistan thing, it’s deja vu all over again, to quote Yogi Berra,” he added. “I don’t get it. I remember when we supported the Taliban. When we gave them weapons and advice, along with Osama Bin Laden … We did that when they were trying to get the Russians out and we didn’t seem so worried about how brutally they treated their people then.” (RELATED: OJ Simpson Says It’s ‘Time To Start Talking About Football’)

Simpson said now Afghanistan should be a “Chinese problem” and said they have issues, both religious and border related.

WATCH:

“It’s deja vu all over again” pic.twitter.com/83ASF11QyC — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 16, 2021

He credited the Chinese government with being “pretty smart” because they’ve already started negotiating with the Taliban who will recognize them “politically” as long as they adhere to a couple of conditions, one being that they stop “harboring terrorist groups.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

O.J. said he thought former President “Donald Trump did the right thing when he started negotiating with the Taliban” and said he’s “100%” behind what President Joe Biden “is doing now.”

“Get us out of there,” Simpson explained. “We send these guys for 20 years, all kind of money. We trained their army, crappy job I might add. We did all of this for what?”

“I see more resistance from the parents in Texas and Florida against their kids wearing the masks than I seen from Afghanistan, Afghani Army against the Taliban,” he added. “Their heart wasn’t in it. And for them [Taliban] to run through that country as quickly as they did, you got to have a lot of the people on your side.”

“So, I say leave Afghanistan to the Afghanistan people,” Simpson continued. “Let’s get our shots. Let’s wear the mask and get rid of this crap over here.”