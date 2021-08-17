Prince Harry, Who Served In Afghanistan, Issues Statement Amid Taliban Take Over

Prince Harry, who served two deployments in Afghanistan, issued a statement amid the Taliban’s quick take over of the country and the capital city of Kabul.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” a joint statement read. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published on Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

“Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan,” the statement from the Duke of Sussex, the CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation and the chair of Harry’s Invictus Games said. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

“We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another,” the statement concluded.

The member of the royal family was in the British Army for a decade and during that time he served two tours in Afghanistan, the outlet noted. The Invictus Games consists of a multi-sport event for wounded and injured veterans and servicemen and women.

The Taliban took control of the country in recent days as thousands of U.S. troops were sent in to evacuate Americans at the U.S. embassy.