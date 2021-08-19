‘Biden Is Unfit To Lead’: Meghan McCain Says ‘There Should Be An Emergency Congressional Hearing’ Before More ‘Lives Are Lost’ In Afghanistan

Meghan McCain said President Joe Biden “is unfit to lead” and called for “an emergency congressional hearing” before more “lives are lost” in Afghanistan.

“I have been physically ill, more depressed than I have been since the beginning stages of the pandemic and filled nothing short of pure rage and anger since the calamity of a ‘pull out’ which will be seen as one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes of my lifetime,” the former co-host of “The View” captioned her lengthy post Thursday on Instagram. (RELATED: ‘My Ancestors Fought In The American Revolution’: Meghan McCain Speaks Out On Meghan Markle Interview As ‘#AbolishTheMonarchy’ Trends)

“I am furious our President was so incompetent not to see what every expert on the planet could have seen coming,” she added. “I am furious for my friends and family who have been fighting in these wars since I was 16 (many who have lost limbs, had their life terrorized by PTSD from their experiences in war and deployments, or worse).”

“I am furious seeing our allies and innocent Afghan citizens who trusted us are being left to be slaughtered or so desperate to escape the pure evil the Taliban will bring in that they are falling out of fucking planes,” McCain continued. (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

The former Fox News host said “this is not who America is, this is not the values this country was founded in,” and said our veterans, the “innocent Afghan people” and “our allies and translators who have stood by us for the past 20 years deserve better.”(RELATED: Americans Are Trapped Behind Taliban Checkpoints, Have No Clear Path To US Perimeter, According To Tom Cotton’s Office)

McCain talked about the “shame, dishonor and embarrassment the Biden administration” has brought to our country and said it will “take generations to undo.”

“Not to mention our standing in the world and the cruel reality that the likelihood of another significant domestic terror attack has [now] risen to the highest levels since 9/11 and will usher in Isis 3.0.,” Meghan shared, before she called on people to reach out to “veteran friends and their families” because everyone she knows is “struggling” right now.

“Biden is unfit to lead and I am nothing short of disgusted he and his staff can’t seem to be bothered to leave their vacation during an international crisis of our own creation,” the former host added. “There should be an emergency congressional hearing before more innocent lives are lost. My heart is broken, this tragedy will absolutely haunt our country. Also – every single Afghan refugee fleeing must be granted a safe haven in America!”

McCain wasn’t the only one calling for the president to resign. Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney said that the president could “no longer serve as Commander-In-Chief” following the fall of the country to the Taliban.

“I can’t count how many times I’ve said it today alone, but it bears repeating,” Tenney tweeted. “Joe Biden can no longer serve as Commander-In-Chief. He must resign from office immediately. He has disgraced this entire nation.”

Former President Donald Trump also called on Biden to “resign in disgrace” over Afghanistan.