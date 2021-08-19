GOP Sen. Roger Wicker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Republican Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker announced in a press statement on Thursday that he had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The senator tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing “mild symptoms,” and will be self-quarantining for the time being, according to the press statement released by Wicker’s Communications Director, Phillip Waller.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” the statement began. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician.”

“He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified,” the statement added. (RELATED: Sen Roger Wicker Calls Kavanaugh Accusations A ‘Smear’)

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham and Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman announced in August that they had tested positive for COVID-19, while Republican Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan tested positive in July. All three also tested positive for the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Additionally, at least five members of the Texas Democratic Party who had also been fully vaccinated reportedly ended up testing positive for COVID-19 after fleeing their state for Washington, D.C., to prevent voting on legislation regarding election security measures. An aide for Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also tested positive for COVID-19 after meeting with a group of Texas Democrats.