Patagonia Dumps Ski Resort After It Hosts Republican Fundraiser

The sportswear company Patagonia confirmed Tuesday it would no longer supply its products to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming after the ski resort owner hosted a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.

Jay Kemmerer, one of the resort’s owners, hosted a fundraiser at a hotel for the House Freedom Caucus on Aug. 5, 2021, WyoFile reported. Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, along with former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows attended the event that cost $2,000 per couple, according to WyoFile.

“We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest. We will continue to use our business to advocate for stronger policies to protect our planet, end hate speech and support voting rights and a strong democracy,” Patagonia spokeswoman Corley Kenna said in a statement Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Patagonia Wades Deeper Into Politics, Endorses Democrats Running For Senate In The West)

“JHMR retail will continue to offer world-class brands across our retail locations with the aim to provide the best service and product assortment for our guests,” Mary Kate Buckley, the president of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, said in a statement, according to WyoFile. “We have been a leader in the ski industry in adopting initiatives to reduce our energy consumption, recycle the consumables used by our employees and guests, and treat the spectacular natural habitat which surrounds us with vision and care.”

“We are proud to be the largest mountain resort operating on 100% wind today,” the statement read. “We will remain focused on operating a world-class mountain resort and protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees.”

Twitter recently suspended Greene for criticizing the COVID-19 vaccines by saying they are “failing” and do not reduce the spread of coronavirus.