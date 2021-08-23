REPORT: Charlie Brewer Will Start At Quarterback For Utah

Charlie Brewer is reportedly the newest starting quarterback of the Utah Utes.

According to Joshua Newman, the former Baylor starter has won the job in Salt Lake City and will open the season as the starting passer against Weber State.

BREAKING: Charlie Brewer will start the University of Utah’s Sept. 2 opener vs. Weber State, multiple sources told @sltrib this morning. Took longer than everyone thought, but this end result was months in the making. FIRST EFFORT: https://t.co/2MySf9MWDQ — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) August 23, 2021

Brewer had a lot of ups and downs during his time with the Baylor Bears, but there’s no doubt that he’s a competent quarterback.

Is he ever going to be a superstar? Probably not, but you can win with him if you surround him with talent.

Utah is a very solid team, and he’s not going to be asked to win games by himself, which would likely have an ugly ending.

Brewer is athletic, can make most throws you’ll need him to make and he has a ton of experience under his belt.

All things considered, Utah should feel comfortable with him being under center.

Now, it’s time for him to go out and prove he deserves to keep the job. Judging from the fact the Utes are opening against Weber State, he shouldn’t have a hard week one!