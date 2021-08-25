Kanye Won’t Require Proof Of Vaccine Or Negative COVID-19 Test For Chicago ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Kanye West won’t require proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test at his upcoming listening party in Chicago for his album “Donda.”

The 44-year-old rapper is set to perform at Soldier Field on August 26 to a crowd of 38,000 fans cut down from 63,000 people due to the pandemic, with no coronavirus vaccine or test required, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time,” Chicago Park District spokeswoman Michele Lemons told the Chicago Tribune. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Knew About Kanye’s Relationship With Irina Shayk ‘For Weeks,’ Wants Him To Be ‘Present’ With The Kids)

“We have worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place,” she added.

The listening party kicks off at 9 p.m. and will be the third stadium show the “Yeezy” hitmaker has held to unveil his highly anticipated 10th studio album, according to the New York Post. “Donda” is reportedly named after his late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007.

Kanye recently made headlines with speculation he was finally going to release the album after the first listening party. But at the time of this publication fans are still waiting for it to drop. Once the new album comes out, it will be the rapper’s first since the release since his surprise hit “Jesus Is King.”