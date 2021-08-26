Conservative Political Commentators Blame Biden Admin For ‘Travesty’ After Explosion In Kabul

Conservative political commentators blamed President Joe Biden’s administration for “travesty” after an explosion rocked the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

“This did not have to happen,” Megyn Kelly tweeted to her millions of followers. “A damn travesty of this administration’s own making.” (RELATED: Taliban Fighters Enter Kabul After Afghan President Flees)

This did not have to happen. A damn travesty of this administration’s own making. https://t.co/mhDkyddoFj — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 26, 2021

“People saying ‘I could use some mean tweets right now:’ I can think both [former President Donald] Trump and Biden are disasters for different reasons,” Meghan McCain wrote on social media. “Maybe those of you who worked for Trump should have worked harder on getting him to act like a semi decent human being. Everything has consequences.” (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

People saying “I could use some mean tweets right now”: I can think both Trump and Biden are disasters for different reasons. Maybe those of you who worked for Trump should have worked harder on getting him to act like a semi decent human being. Everything has consequences. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

“I’m just hoping at some point our country isn’t held hostage by the very specific shortcomings of our almost octogenarian boomers in all levels of government leadership (on both sides),” she added in a second post. “Congratulations your generation has royally fucked up the country because you won’t retire.”

I’m just hoping at some point our country isn’t held hostage by the very specific shortcomings of our almost octogenarian boomers in all levels of government leadership (on both sides). Congratulations your generation has royally fucked up the country because you won’t retire. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

Spin this fucking one Psaki. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2021

Others joined in to criticize the Biden administration.

Impeach. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2021

They will say this attack wasn’t the Taliban, so no response. https://t.co/Gi24h0A7vK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2021

We knew ISIS-K was rolling into Kabul, they’ve been fighting with Taliban around the country before this. The airport is no longer secure and now Americans and Afghan allies have to navigate Taliban and ISIS-K if they can get to a gate without getting blown up. Rescue over. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

Every terrorist group is all part of the same dog. This was completely avoidable. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 26, 2021

Earlier in the day, an explosion rocked the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan as Biden’s deadline of Aug. 31 looms for the U.S. to withdraw from the country and evacuate American citizens.

A statement from the pentagon has confirmed that U.S. service members were killed in the attack at the airport and dozens of others were injured.

The attack came about after a security alert was issued by the U.S. Embassy in Kabul warning Americans to evacuate the Kabul airport due to a “security alert.” Reports have since surfaced that officials were concerned about a possible threat from an ISIS affiliate.