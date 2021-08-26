Sean Parnell Blasts Biden On Afghanistan, Says He ‘Basically Installed A Global Jihadist All-Star Team’

Army Ranger veteran and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell accused President Joe Biden of installing “a global jihadist all-star team” in Afghanistan.

Parnell joined “Fox News Primetime” host Jesse Watters to discuss the ongoing chaotic situation on the ground in Afghanistan following the U.S. troop drawdown, the Taliban takeover of the country and Thursday morning’s ISIS-K-claimed terror attack outside the Kabul airport. (RELATED: ‘I Will Not Cower’: Sean Parnell Hits Back After Halloween Night Vandalism At His Home)

Watters began by panning Biden’s press conference, hours after the attack in Kabul, where he publicly responded to the news that 13 American service members — 12 Marines and one Navy corpsman — had been killed.

“We saw this moment of silence that the president held for these service members today. That was moving, but the rest of the address, Sean, he looked drained and defeated. What say you?” Watters asked.

“Well, I say that when leaders of the country project weakness it emboldens the enemies,” Parnell replied. “I mean, Joe Biden is responsible for the largest foreign policy disaster in this country’s history.”

“Joe Biden, he — this is on him. The blood of the American service members and our allies is on him,” Parnell continued. “One strategic blunder after the next. From whether it’s pulling the military out prior to evacuating citizens or giving up Bagram Air Force Base, which, I promise you, will be studied at military academies is one of the greatest blunders of how not to conduct a withdrawal.”

Parnell went on to argue that, despite the White House’s insistence to the contrary, thousands of Americans and Afghan allies might be left stranded “behind enemy lines” even after the last of the troops leave the country.

“Here’s what I can’t understand for the life of me. Since the moment that President Trump took his hand off the Bible, the Democrats tried to impeach him over and over and over again,” Parnell continued, referencing the infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Joe Biden facilitated the fall of a country, right? Stranded thousands of Americans behind enemy lines. And basically installed a global jihadist all-star team in the government, in the interim Taliban government in Kabul. Empowered the enemies, and oh, by the way, they’re armed with all of our equipment.”

“It absolutely boggles the mind that no one has been held accountable for this,” Parnell concluded. “No one has been fired. No one has resigned. A 13-year-old that plays ‘Call of Duty’ has more tactical acumen than anybody in the Joe Biden administration and it’s an absolute disgrace.”