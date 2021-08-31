Editorial

REPORT: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Signs $1.4 Million NIL Deal

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Ohio State Buckeyes helmets are seen prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Quinn Ewers has reportedly agreed to a monster NIL deal.

According to ESPN, the phenom Ohio State quarterback has reached a $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The three-year deal revolves around the freshman passer signing autographs.

As soon as Quinn Ewers left high school early to go to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes, we all knew he stood to make a ton of money.

I didn’t realize he’d earn $1.4 million in a single deal. This is the definition of a game changer.

 

If you’re a superstar high school athlete, why wouldn’t you go to college early if you can secure deals that pay north of $1 million?

From a money standpoint, it makes a ton of sense to dip and head to college as quickly as possible. Everyone wants to get paid, and you’re not going to do it in high school.

However, in the era of NIL. There’s a ton of money to be made, and Ewers is living proof of that fact.

 

Props to Ewers for getting his money. You love to see it!