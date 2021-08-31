REPORT: Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers Signs $1.4 Million NIL Deal

Quinn Ewers has reportedly agreed to a monster NIL deal.

According to ESPN, the phenom Ohio State quarterback has reached a $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing.

The three-year deal revolves around the freshman passer signing autographs.

Quinn Ewers decided to exit high school a year early…and has reportedly been rewarded with a $1.4M, three-year deal with GT Sports Marketing for autographs. 😮https://t.co/sKrvwAlIP0 — Kristi Dosh (@SportsBizMiss) August 31, 2021

As soon as Quinn Ewers left high school early to go to Columbus to play for the Buckeyes, we all knew he stood to make a ton of money.

I didn’t realize he’d earn $1.4 million in a single deal. This is the definition of a game changer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Ewers (@quinn_ewers)

If you’re a superstar high school athlete, why wouldn’t you go to college early if you can secure deals that pay north of $1 million?

From a money standpoint, it makes a ton of sense to dip and head to college as quickly as possible. Everyone wants to get paid, and you’re not going to do it in high school.

However, in the era of NIL. There’s a ton of money to be made, and Ewers is living proof of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

Props to Ewers for getting his money. You love to see it!