Is Ohio State On Upset Alert Thursday Night Against Minnesota?

Is there a real chance Minnesota upsets Ohio State?

The Buckeyes and Gophers will meet Thursday night in Minneapolis at 8:00 EST on Fox to get their seasons started, and it’s a very sexy upset pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, despite the line being -14 in favor of the Buckeyes, lots of people seem to think OSU is in trouble against the Gophers.

Listen up, folks. There is no chance Ohio State loses Thursday night to Minnesota. It’s 100% not going to happen.

Bookmark this article, read it a few times over and memorize it because it’s the truth. OSU isn’t losing this game.

The main point everyone wants to talk about is that Minnesota has tons of experience and the Buckeyes are breaking in an untested quarterback in C.J. Stroud.

It makes no difference. Stroud might not have virtually any experience, but he’s still a very talented player. Not only is he talented, but OSU is more talented than the Gophers across the board.

That’s why the spread is -14 in their favor.

If you don’t believe me, then tune in at 8:00 EST on Fox! I promise you I won’t be wrong.