GOP Reps. Hang Posters Of Biden Checking His Watch, Saying ‘Its Time To Bring Every American Home’

Congressional Republicans placed posters outside their offices Thursday of President Joe Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer of the 13 U.S. soldiers who were killed in the ISIS-K attack in Kabul.

Republican Congressmen Jim Banks of Indiana and Byron Donalds of Florida wanted to send “a message” to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Biden by hanging the posters from the Republican Study Committee. “It’s time to bring every American home!” the poster reads, alongside an image of Biden checking his watch during the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base.

A message for President Biden and @SpeakerPelosi outside of my office… pic.twitter.com/EDqZBonr10 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 3, 2021

Biden has faced mounting criticism from lawmakers and the American public to assist the hundreds of American citizens who were abandoned in Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled all military forces from the country. (RELATED: Pentagon Attempted To Prepare For ‘Mass Casualty’ Attack At Kabul Airport Hours Before Explosion)

Joe Biden abandoning hundreds of American citizens in a country overrun by radical terrorists makes him unfit to serve as our Commander in Chief. Americans never leave Americans behind – no matter what. Mr. President, it’s time to bring every American home. pic.twitter.com/pRI9G7Av1k — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) September 3, 2021

Additionally, there have been concerns over Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders and their families also believed to still be in Afghanistan. More than half of all interpreters and Afghans who applied for SIVs were left behind, an administration official told The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“I would say it’s the majority of them,” the official told the WSJ. “Just based on anecdotal information about the populations we were able to support.”

“Everybody who lived it is haunted by the choices we had to make and by the people we were not able to help,” the official added.