Minnesota Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Watts (16) attempts to tackle him during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s season has come to an end.

Ibrahim suffered a lower leg injury Thursday against Ohio State, and fans now know he won’t play another snap in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Andy Greder, head coach P.J. Fleck told the media Monday that Ibrahim will undergo season-ending surgery on his leg.

This is a super unfortunate situation for the Gophers and Ibrahim. He was balling out Thursday night before he went down.

Now, his entire season is over after less than a full game in the books. It’s a cruel reminder that football is a dangerous sport.

Hopefully, Ibrahim is able to bounce back after surgery and return better than ever. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy with so much potential.

He was supposed to be a monster weapon for the Gophers this season, and he certainly looked the part before getting hurt Thursday.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he is able to eventually return to 100%.