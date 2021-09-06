Minnesota Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s season has come to an end.

Ibrahim suffered a lower leg injury Thursday against Ohio State, and fans now know he won’t play another snap in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mohamed Ibrahim leaves the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/CJ3broRGRw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

According to Andy Greder, head coach P.J. Fleck told the media Monday that Ibrahim will undergo season-ending surgery on his leg.

News: #Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim will have season-ending surgery from his lower-leg injury sustained in season-opening loss to #Buckeyes, head coach PJ Fleck said Monday. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) September 6, 2021

This is a super unfortunate situation for the Gophers and Ibrahim. He was balling out Thursday night before he went down.

Now, his entire season is over after less than a full game in the books. It’s a cruel reminder that football is a dangerous sport.

Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery. https://t.co/tUFeWjF6om — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 3, 2021

Hopefully, Ibrahim is able to bounce back after surgery and return better than ever. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy with so much potential.

He was supposed to be a monster weapon for the Gophers this season, and he certainly looked the part before getting hurt Thursday.

Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Ohio State:

▪️ 30 carries

▪️ 162 Yards

▪️ 2 TDs Prayers up for the Minnesota RB 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Qv9ZDEA24 — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2021

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he is able to eventually return to 100%.