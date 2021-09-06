Minnesota Running Back Mohamed Ibrahim Will Have Season-Ending Surgery

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s season has come to an end.
Ibrahim suffered a lower leg injury Thursday against Ohio State, and fans now know he won’t play another snap in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Mohamed Ibrahim leaves the field after going down on this play pic.twitter.com/CJ3broRGRw
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021
According to Andy Greder, head coach P.J. Fleck told the media Monday that Ibrahim will undergo season-ending surgery on his leg.
News: #Gophers running back Mo Ibrahim will have season-ending surgery from his lower-leg injury sustained in season-opening loss to #Buckeyes, head coach PJ Fleck said Monday.
— Andy Greder (@andygreder) September 6, 2021
This is a super unfortunate situation for the Gophers and Ibrahim. He was balling out Thursday night before he went down.
Now, his entire season is over after less than a full game in the books. It’s a cruel reminder that football is a dangerous sport.
Will be OK in long run but not this season. By video, clear left Achilles tendon rupture. Fairly classic. Season over and surgery. https://t.co/tUFeWjF6om
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) September 3, 2021
Hopefully, Ibrahim is able to bounce back after surgery and return better than ever. You never want to see anyone get hurt, especially a guy with so much potential.
He was supposed to be a monster weapon for the Gophers this season, and he certainly looked the part before getting hurt Thursday.
Mohamed Ibrahim vs. Ohio State:
▪️ 30 carries
▪️ 162 Yards
▪️ 2 TDs
Prayers up for the Minnesota RB 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Qv9ZDEA24
— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 3, 2021
Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that he is able to eventually return to 100%.