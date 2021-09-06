REPORT: UConn Coach Randy Edsall Is Stepping Down Immediately

UConn football coach Randy Edsall is reportedly stepping down immediately.

Edsall released a statement over the weekend announcing that he planned on retiring at the end of the year, but it looks like the timeline has been greatly accelerated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ralph Russo, the embattled UConn coach is leaving his position effective immediately.

Edsall went 6-32 during his return to the Huskies.

UConn coach Randy Edsall is stepping aside effective immediately and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos for the remainder of the season. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 6, 2021

What an absolute disaster of a situation for the Huskies and everyone involved with the program. How the hell did things go so wrong?

How did UConn fall off the map this much? This isn’t just bad. It’s an absolute disaster. Edsall is leaving two games into the 2021 season.

The retirement announcement in hindsight 100% looks like it was forced on him. There’s really no other explanation for why he’d leave so soon after originally saying he’d stick around through the end of the season.

Can UConn football even be saved at this point? I’m starting to think the answer to that question is no. They bungle their next head coaching hire and they might get put in a position that is impossible to come back from.