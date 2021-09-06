Texans Name Tyrod Taylor Starting Quarterback

The Houston Texans announced Monday that Tyrod Taylor would be the starting quarterback for the teams’ Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans Head Coach David Culley made the announcement at his Monday morning press conference.

“Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback for us for sure,” Culley said when asked by a reporter when he would feel comfortable naming starters.

“I know that’s the one everyone’s wondering; it’s come up before, but he will start for us on Sunday.”

Culley praised Taylor’s work effort at the press conference, saying, “As a quarterback, he’s the first guy in here, the last guy to leave, our players see that with him, that’s what you expect out of that position.” (RELATED: REPORT: Mac Jones Was Teaching Cam Newton The Playbook)

“He’s gone through some things the last two years, and I think those experiences have helped him to this point, to be able to put him in a position to help lead our football team,” Culley said.

Taylor, 32, spent the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He began the 2020 season as the Chargers’ starting quarterback before a freak accident resulted in him being hospitalized with a punctured lung. He signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Texans in March.

Taylor will replace embattled QB Deshaun Watson, who is being investigated for more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. He has been the subject of ongoing trade negotiations, but no deal is expected to be reached anytime soon.