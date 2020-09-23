REPORT: Chargers Team Doctor Punctured Tyrod Taylor’s Lung

A Los Angeles Chargers team doctor reportedly punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung Sunday.

The starting quarterback of the Chargers was held out of the Sunday loss to the Chiefs, and Justin Herbert made his first NFL start. Details were sparse about what happened, but we might now know what caused Taylor to miss the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, a “team doctor accidentally punctured” Taylor’s lung before the game started “while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs.”

The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to the quarterback’s cracked ribs, league and team sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2020

Look, I’m not a medical expert, but how the hell can something like this possibly happen? Seriously, how do you allegedly puncture the starting quarterback’s lung?

That’s about as bad of a look as you can find when it comes to being a doctor in the NFL.

Something tells me that if Schefter’s report is true, then this doctor’s time with the Chargers is going to be nearing a rapid end.

Mistakes happen in life, but mistakes that result in an NFL quarterback missing a game with a punctured lung likely mean losing your job.

I’m not necessarily even saying it’s fair, but this is the business of pro football we’re talking about. The margin for error is pretty much nonexistent.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Chargers ever publicly address what happened. This situation sounds wild, but at least Herbert looks ready to play if he has to start for the foreseeable future.